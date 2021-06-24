Coping with the work culture differences in Japan

If you are thinking about or maybe already are working for a traditional Japanese company in Japan, you might have noticed that the working cultures are quite different. Sometimes so much so that It feels like it could get in the way of productivity.

You are not alone. It is a common concern for both the Japanese and the workers from overseas.

But most if not all cultural differences provide the opportunity to learn and grow, banking on the same differences that made for the initial challenge.

Japanese micromanagement

Hourensou it is called. The need to report everything and to have every single decision double-checked by your superior.

At first, this method can seem like it is squeezing the life out of productivity. But if you can get past this initial reaction, you will see that it is, among other things, a safety net that protects all employees.

The reasoning is that mistakes caught before they happen are not mistakes.

And that it is easier and way more productive to prevent than to fix.

The low-risk low return mindset

You may have been or have heard of someone getting told off for taking a risk or doing something unorthodox that ended up paying off massively.

This cultural difference can be even more frustrating than the first one.

But very much like the first one, it has to do with risk reduction. Do you see the pattern emerge?

Try to think of the excessive rules and the (sometimes seemingly overly) conservative approach as another safeguard that protects the weakest links in the team.

If there is a known procedure that everyone can follow, mistakes are less likely. And every team member can work at the company’s optimal potential.

Yes, the potential is not everyone’s own, but that is the point of it. To be a strong functioning team with no weak links, rather than a mediocre one with a few star players who pull everyone else along.

Is it hard to adjust to the Japanese working culture?

According to recruiters and expats working in Japan, it is not. After you have gotten used to the initial differences, the system starts to make sense.

If you are still not convinced and want proof of the system working, look at the steep rise of Japan’s economy. Most of the success is built on the traditional Japanese corporate culture.

Work in a western-style company in Japan?

If you have done your research and feel that working for a traditional Japanese company is not for you, there are other options.

There are international companies that strive to be as accommodating to as many working cultures as possible. Albeit you are still likely to experience some aspects of the Japanese working culture.

Conclusion

Productivity at work is crucial for every company. As long as employees achieve goals and go home happy, all is good.

Differences in functioning working cultures are a bit like pouring milk into the teacup. Some prefer to pour it in first, others after the tea. It might take a little time and effort to break a habit and get used to doing something differently. But if the result is the same, why not, at last, give it a try?