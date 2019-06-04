Japanese for Work Videos

Practice for your Japanese interview! – Video Quiz

Video premiers June 6 at 12pm JST.

Watch a preview here.

Practice for your Japanese interview!

Learn important interview manners and language through a choose-your-own-adventure style video quiz.
At the end of each video, you’ll have 2 choices about how to answer the interviewer’s question. Can you choose correctly and make it to the end?

If you choose wrong, you’ll have to go back and pick again. However, you’ll be able to see exactly what not to do when it’s time for your interview with a Japanese company.

Point: Most Common Interview Questions and Answers in Japan

Here is a list of the most common interview questions. Follow along while watching the videos.

自己紹介をお願いします。
経験について教えてください。
今回転職の理由を教えてください。
弊社を応募いただいた理由何ですか？
入社されましたら、どんなスキルを活かしたいですか？
希望年収はいくらですか？
逆に弊社に対して質問ございますか

Did you make it to the end? Keep practicing so you can pass your next interview!

Related post

  1. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – What do you like…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  2. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great Int…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  3. video series how to find a job in Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] ~Career Change Diary~ NEW Video Series

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  4. learn simple Japanese from this video

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Is it OK? 許可を得る …

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  5. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great Int…

    Do you want to get a job in Jap…

  6. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great Introduct…

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhF…

Comment

  • Comments (0)

  • Trackback are closed

  1. No comments yet.

  1. Author: Valerie

    A Helpful Guide for Skype Interviews

  2. Author: J.J.

    [Blog] “Finding a job is a full-time job…
  3. Business card holder, Japanese business manners

    Author: Bill

    Japanese Business Manners – First …

  4. Living in Japan

    [Blog] Visiting the Hot Spots in Tokyo
  5. how to interview for a job in Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Episode 6 ~Career Change Diary~ …
PAGE TOP