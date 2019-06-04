Practice for your Japanese interview! – Video Quiz

Video premiers June 6 at 12pm JST.

Watch a preview here.

Practice for your Japanese interview!

Learn important interview manners and language through a choose-your-own-adventure style video quiz.

At the end of each video, you’ll have 2 choices about how to answer the interviewer’s question. Can you choose correctly and make it to the end?

If you choose wrong, you’ll have to go back and pick again. However, you’ll be able to see exactly what not to do when it’s time for your interview with a Japanese company.

Point: Most Common Interview Questions and Answers in Japan

Here is a list of the most common interview questions. Follow along while watching the videos.

自己紹介をお願いします。

経験について教えてください。

今回転職の理由を教えてください。

弊社を応募いただいた理由は何ですか？

入社されましたら、どんなスキルを活かしたいですか？

希望年収はいくらですか？

逆に弊社に対して質問ございますか？

Did you make it to the end? Keep practicing so you can pass your next interview!