Job change regrets of young professionals working in Japan and how to avoid them

Everything changes with time. It is the same for the expectations young professionals working in Japan have for their jobs and career life. Where it once was considered unreasonable to change jobs less than four years into one’s career, now it is becoming more and more common.

The top reasons for the quick job change are poor working conditions, relations between employees, and not liking the work.

In some cases, it is the mandatory drinking parties and the over hours. In others, it is the random and unwarranted abuse managers, and senior staff put the fresh recruits trough. And sometimes it is the simple realization that the job is not for one, or the expectations for the job were just a little too high.

All of these reasons are understandable and valid. To change the job(or in some cases even the career)seems the obvious thing to do. And looking at the present employment trends and all the possible options it probably is, but many get it wrong and end up regretting going for the job change.

Here is why: ① poor preparation and ② not understanding the job market and ③ one’s own value.

Online studies show that many of the twenty-something-year-olds who changed their jobs out of desperation changed for something similar or slightly worse. Basically, repeating the same bad choices all over.

Now, the purpose of this article is not to stop anyone from seeking to improve their employment situation. If anything, it will hopefully serve as an encouragement.

The easiest and most efficient way to get it right is to go to a professional.

Like taking your car to a repair garage or calling the plumber when the sink is leaking, it more often than not ends up being the better option you wish you would have gone for sooner.

For career consulting and job recommendation support, you should contact a recruitment agency. The way most recruitment agencies work is the magical ‘triple win’ where all the parties involved walk away happy. Since most ‘middle-man’ business models are based on trust and competence, it is the same with (reputable) recruitment agencies.

The company hiring gets a good candidate, the job seeker gets a desirable job and the agency gets the pleasure of helping people (and commission).

Different from the popular thought you can and should be completely honest with the recruitment agents. It often happens that even if you don’t get the job you initially went for, you get offered a more suitable alternative.

Make sure the agency you consult has a good reputation and learned agents. The best way to tell is by having a chat.

