Japanese for Work Videos

Practice for your Japanese interview! – Video Quiz

Subtitles in Japanese and English are available. How to turn on captions

Practice for your Japanese interview!

Learn important interview manners and language through a choose-your-own-adventure style video quiz.
At the end of each video, you’ll have 2 choices about how to answer the interviewer’s question. Can you choose correctly and make it to the end?

If you choose wrong, you’ll have to go back and pick again. However, you’ll be able to see exactly what not to do when it’s time for your interview with a Japanese company.

Point: Most Common Interview Questions and Answers in Japan

Here is a list of the most common interview questions. Follow along while watching the videos.

自己紹介をお願いします。
経験について教えてください。
今回転職の理由を教えてください。
弊社を応募いただいた理由何ですか？
入社されましたら、どんなスキルを活かしたいですか？
希望年収はいくらですか？
逆に弊社に対して質問ございますか

Did you make it to the end? Keep practicing so you can pass your next interview!

Related post

  1. video on how to find a new job in Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Episode 5 ~Career Change Diary~ Video Seri…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  2. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great Introduct…

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhF…

  3. Author: Onomatopoeia

    [Blog] What Is Needed In Preparation For Hunting J…

    Introduction: We are look…

  4. learn to speak polite Japanese

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Making Polite Re…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  5. funny candy slime from Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese Funny Candy シュワシュワスライム (Fizzy Sli…

    ﻿﻿How about we take a break from …

  6. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – What do you like…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

Comment

  • Comments (0)

  • Trackback are closed

  1. No comments yet.

  1. Author: Bill

    The Need to Feed – Shopping For Gr…

  2. Author: J.J.

    [Blog] Tackling the JLPTs: Part 1

  3. Author: J.J.

    Let’s Get Physical

  4. Author: Bill

    Career Paths for Foreign Graduates
  5. new tech job posting in japan

    TalentHub News

    5/29 NEW JOB: Web Programmer
PAGE TOP