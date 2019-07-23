Six Japanese Work Phrases You Must Know!

So, it’s your first day of work in Japan and you’re pumped for what awaits you. As you anxiously sit down at your desk, and your boss happens to walk by. Come on, it’s your first day, how can you leave a good impression? Well good thing you’re reading this because TalentHub is here to save the day.

Most people say that “actions speak louder than words”. But in Japan, sometimes it can be the other way around. Your word choice can truly affect how somebody perceives you. More specifically, the formality of your speech. Knowing how to speak respectably to your boss could make you seem like a great employee.

For example, let’s take a look at the word “分かりました”. Although “分かりました” in a sense is a form of 敬語 (keigo, honorific speech in Japanese), it’s technically not formal enough for a workplace. (I don’t know how many of you just rolled your eyes while reading that but I sure did while typing it.) Just like this example, there are many other words or phrases in keigo that have an even more formal version! Here’s a quick run down of some of the most useful Japanese phrases for work!

① I understand/got it → 承知いたしました、かしこまりました

× 分かりしました、了解しました

② Is that alright? → よろしいでしょうか。

× いいですか？

③ Excuse me/pardon me but…→ 恐れ入りますが

× すみませんが

④ What should we/I do? → いかがなさいますか。

× どうしますか

⑤ That person → あの方

× あの人

⑥ I’m sorry → 申し訳ありません、申し訳ございません

× すみません、ごめんなさい

A slight change in words can completely change how you come off. At first glance, Japanese can be confusing and complicated, but it’s one of those things that you’ll pick up naturally, so don’t worry too much!

Have you personally come across any situations when you used the wrong Japanese? Or do you happen to already use these phrases? Feel free to comment your experiences or questions down below!

By Eiko

Student at ICU and summer intern at TalentHub.

