Famous Firework Festivals in Japan

It’s summer.

Here in Japan, there’re many types of festivals and if you want to experience Japanese-y summer, a fireworks festival is one of the best methods I recommend.

This time every year, over 300 fireworks festivals are held across the country, but none is the same as any other.

I picked 3 big/famous festivals to show you how each one is special, fantastic, and beautiful.

長岡まつり花火大会(新潟県)



Date: August 15 (Every year)

Number of fireworks:40,000

sentences

諏訪湖湖上花火大会(長野県)

Date: August 2,3 (Every year)

Number of fireworks: 20,000

sentences

隅田川花火大会(東京都)



Date: The last Saturday of July (Every year)

Number of fireworks: 20,000-22,000

If you want to enjoy fireworks in Tokyo, how about this one?

I can say this is the most well-known firework festival and if you are lucky, you can enjoy the view with fireworks and Tokyo tower as the picture shows.

However, you should be aware of that soooo many people come (this year, over 950,000 people visited!!) and you can’t enjoy