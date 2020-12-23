Japanese Working Visa ~Part One~

There is a lot of comprehensive as well as helpful content on visas on the internet already. However, the more informative, the trickier it gets for the layperson to take in.

Here is an easy-to-understand summary of the Japanese (working) visa system.

Who needs visa, and what are the options?

If you want to work in Japan, you do need a visa. If you are someone who is thinking of working in Japan, this article is for you.

The easiest and most efficient way of getting a Japanese working visa is to find a job that comes with one.

Thanks to modern ways, you can do the whole job-hunting process online and have your future employer help you with sorting the visa out.

Conveniently, to qualify for the visa, fitting common Japanese job requirements is enough. The employers usually ask for a bachelor’s degree as a minimum. Of course, the better the job conditions, the higher are the hurdles. To have both- a degree and working experience considerably raise your chances.

Can you get a working visa without a degree?

Yes, but no. Even though there are ways to get a Japanese work visa without a university degree, it is not easy.

(Read this article about IT job/visa as well.

https://talenthub.jp/blog/working-in-japan/how-to-get-an-it-job-visa-in-japan/)

The options

Sponsor the visa yourself. This method is, again, very complicated and needs an article of its own.

Then, there is the ‘Skilled Labor’ visa. This category is for people with special skills and experience. Think an Olympic level trainer or a Luthier. For this, you need years of proven work experience and possibly some form of achievements.

The third is the new ‘special labor’ visa that will let you get a working visa without a degree. This visa has fourteen categories and requires job-specific skills.

Summary

If you are an adult and your goal is to work in Japan, the best way to go on about it is to get the job first. Because of technological advancement and more recruiters making use of it, it is easier than ever before to apply for work remotely. In theory, you could find your job in Japan online. Fly over and start working right away.