With the easing of emergency restrictions, public gatherings are possible again. We can finally enjoy a more relaxed time out in town. But it is also a great time to do something productive like go to a tech meet up.

Why should you go?

Most tech meetups in Japan are a productive way to enjoy yourself socially. You have the chance to learn and make friends. Network and introduce your brand. Market research and eat burritos. Sometimes there are no burritos, but all the other options are game.

What are tech meetups like in Japan?

They are much like everywhere else around the world. You can tell the meetups apart by looking at what the objectives are.

For example, an event organized by a coding academy is usually to advertise(classes). These types of events are great for deciding what your goals are. And which is the best route that leads you to them.

Or the smaller learning groups that come together weekly. Most of these are somewhat casual. These are best for learning and making friends. You can ask for a second opinion on your code or sometimes even get help with a project.

What to bring?

Ideally, you would have your computer with a script editor installed.

But many meetups are beginner-friendly, and you can make it a worthwhile experience even if you go empty-handed with no prior knowledge of the industry.

Is it alright to go as a beginner?

Yes. Most tech meetups in Japan offer many benefits for beginners. You get the chance to ask questions of people who are already doing what you might be interested in doing. And more often than not, you can do this in a casually fun environment.

Why go in person?

The social aspect of it. It can be difficult for adults to find opportunities to network or meet new people. Combining it with something productive like learning about coding or helping others to learn makes it much more relaxed.

Is there an alternative to physically going?

Yes. There are plenty of online groups that have weekly learning/coding sessions. A quick online search should bring up plenty of good options.

Conclusion

There are many tech meetups in Japan. And not just in the big cities, there are some active ones even in the most remote places. Internet searches will help to find something that best fits you. And should there be none you are interested in, why not start one yourself?