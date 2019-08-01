“Why Japan?” Quick Interview with Engineers Working in Japan Part2

If you’re aiming to work in Japan, there’s plenty of information available on the Internet. But wouldn’t you rather hear the real, honest opinions of foreigners already working in Japan?

As mentioned in a previous post, we interviewed 3 engineers and asked some simple but probing questions.

We’ll share their valuable answers.

In this part, this engineer shares a good method to find a nice and affordable place to live in Japan.

So let’s take a closer look!

Thank you for helping our interview project.

I’m gonna ask you a couple of questions.

The first one is

Why did you decide to work in Japan?

ー I’d been working for about two years before.

I thought it was time to change and I was looking for a new job. I wanted to work in machine learning.

There weren’t many opportunities in my country, so I found one here and applied.

Plus, I was also interested in Japanese culture and language.

So what are some of the good parts when it comes to living in Japan?

ー Um…trains are on time. Food is great. People are nice.

I mean for me most of all, I get to work on what I wanted to work on. And the people are pretty nice.

I’m just entry level and you know, I get a lot of help.

What about bad parts?

ー I get to work flexible timing, but it’s not “really” flexible.

You can’t work at home, and you don’t have the sort of freedom that you normally have in other countries, I guess.

Do you have any advice or message for people who want to work in Japan in future?

ー Get an apartment before you come.

Actually, I’d rather say don’t get an apartment when you come here and spend time in a hotel like I did.

Because online, it says there’s a lot of places and they’re kind of expensive.

But when you actually come here, you can find cheaper places. If you haven’t been to Japan before, definitely don’t buy it from overseas.

Thank you for your time!

As he said, it costs a lot to live in city areas, especially in Tokyo, if you don’t know where to look.

Monthly apartments or share houses can save you money, as well as looking in different neighborhoods where prices can vary widely.

In the next part, we talk with an engineer who came to Japan for an adventure.

Look forward to it!