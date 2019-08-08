“Why Japan?” Quick Interview with Engineers Working in Japan Part3

If you’re aiming to work in Japan, there’s plenty of information available on the Internet.

But wouldn’t you rather hear the real, honest opinions of foreigners already working in Japan?

This time, we interviewed 3 engineers and asked some simple but probing questions.

We’ve already posted part1 and part2. Please check them!

You can also watch interview here.

In this part, we had a talk with an engineer who came to Japan for an adventure.

Let’s take a closer look!

_____________________________________________________________________

Thank you for helping our interview project. I’m gonna ask you a couple of questions.

The first one is

Why did you decide to work in Japan?

ーOriginally I decided to come to Japan for an adventure.

Eventually, I decided to stay for a longer time.

So what are some of the good parts when it comes to living in Japan?

ーFood. That’s the best part!

And what about the bad parts?

ーFor example, if you trying to find an apartment, some of them don’t allow foreigners.

So a bit racist?

Besides, language barrier and business. So crowded in Tokyo…

Do you have any advice or message for people who want to work in Japan in the future?

ーBe prepared to not fit in at first and to not understand a lot of things.

Even something simple like going to a shop could be challenging at first.

I think it takes time to get used to.

This is end of interview. Thank you for your time!

_____________________________________________________________________

Do you know Japanese proverb “習うより慣れろ”? It can be translated to “Custom makes all things easy”.

If you start living in foreign country, you’ll face to a lot of difficulties.

Language, culture shock, unpalatable meals…All those things may make you feel stressed at first.

However, as the proverb says, you’ll get used to life in Japan after a while.

So don’t be afraid to change your environment!

This is end of this interview series. How was it?

I hope it helps you to know what it will be like to live/work in Japan.

Thank you for reading!

