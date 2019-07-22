“Why Japan?” Quick Interview with Engineers Working in Japan

If you’re aiming to work in Japan, there’s plenty of information available on the Internet. But wouldn’t you rather hear the real, honest opinions of foreigners already working in Japan?

This time, we interviewed 3 engineers and asked some simple but probing questions.

We’ll share their valuable answers three parts.

In this part, we talked with an engineer who is interested in Japanese culture.

So let’s take a closer look!

Thank you for helping our interview project. I’m gonna ask you couple of questions.

The first one is

Why did you decide to work in Japan?

ーSince I was a kid, I was interested in Japanese culture like anime and manga.

Little by little I came to be interested in Japanese language. So I came here to study Japanese, and tried

to live here. Then I needed a job.

So what are some of the good parts when it comes to living in Japan?

ー Living in Japan is kind of… easy I guess? It’s easy to do everything.

Even if you don’t know the language, you can do almost everything.

Besides, I like the food and the culture.

And what about the bad parts?

ー Bad parts? Being so far from home…

Do you have any advice or message for people who want to work in Japan in the future?

ー Learn the language well. Otherwise, it’s gonna be difficult.

This is end of interview. Thank you for your time!

It’s true that you can live in Japan without advanced Japanese ability. However, if you want to work in Japan, you’d better study the language before (and of course keep studying after!) you come to Japan, as he said…!

In the next part, another interviewee will tell you a hidden method to find a good place to live.

Please check it!