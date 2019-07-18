Japanese for Work Videos

Ask Some Questions! – Video Quiz

At the end of any interview, you always get asked that same old question..

Do you have any questions?

Would you…
a) ask some questions
b) ask nothing

The might answer might be a no-brainer at this point. There answer is A!

Point: Ask Questions!!

Follow along while watching the video!
Subtitles in Japanese and English are available. How to turn on captions

Have about two questions ready! You can ask anything from the current projects the company is working on to the characteristics of a successful person working there.

Asking no questions can be the worst way to end an interview. It can look like you aren’t very interesting in the company, as shown below.

 

Although you honestly may have no questions, it’ll be better to have some to ask!

Congratulations! You made it! 

Interviews in Japan can sound intimidating, but it’s not that bad as long as you get the basics down.

We hope you enjoyed this short series and wish you all the luck in your future job hunts!

Related post

  1. learn to speak polite Japanese

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Making Polite Re…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  2. video on how to find a new job in Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Episode 5 ~Career Change Diary~ Video Seri…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  3. how to interview in Japanese

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Episode 4 ~Career Change Diary~ Video Seri…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  4. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Ask about others…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  5. how to interview for a job in Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Episode 6 ~Career Change Diary~ Video Seri…

    Subtitles in English and Vietnamese…

  6. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great Int…

    Do you want to get a job in Jap…

Comment

  • Comments (0)

  • Trackback are closed

  1. No comments yet.

  1. Photo from Pexels.com

    Author: Valerie

    Telecommuting Work “Telework” in Japan
  2. funny candy slime from Japan

    Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese Funny Candy シュワシュワスライム …

  3. Author: Valerie

    Halloween in Japan and How to Celebrate

  4. Japanese for Work Videos

    [VIDEO] Japanese for Work – Make a Great…

  5. Author: Onomatopoeia

    [Blog] Good Language Skills: the Most Ne…
PAGE TOP